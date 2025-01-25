‘Sky Force’ Box Office: First Akshay Kumar Film To Open in Double-Digits in Recent Times

The much-anticipated film Sky Force, featuring Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya, hit theaters on January 24, 2025, and has made a notable start at the box office. The action-drama, set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, explores India’s bold airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase.

On its opening day, the film earned ₹11.25 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. This includes ₹3.63 crore from 2D Hindi screenings and ₹14 lakh from IMAX 2D shows. Advance bookings alone accounted for nearly 1.6 lakh tickets sold, contributing to an estimated total of ₹5.42 crore, including blocked seats.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force sheds light on the Indian Air Force’s strategic operation during the war. The film’s narrative captures the resilience and bravery of the pilots, providing viewers with a closer look at a pivotal moment in Indian military history.

Audiences have responded positively to the film, praising the storyline and the combination of Kumar’s experience with Pahariya’s fresh performance. The high-energy action scenes and striking visuals have added to the film’s appeal. Critics have also noted the seamless direction and strong performances as key highlights.

Sky Force has also sparked interest due to its focus on a significant historical event, bringing the valor of the Indian Air Force to the forefront. With encouraging word-of-mouth reviews, the film is expected to maintain momentum in the coming days, potentially cementing its position as a box-office success.