Sonakshi Sinha calls Zaheer Iqbal ‘the greenest flag ever’; here’s why

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now a happily married couple after having a small and intimate wedding with only close family and friends in attendance. After having a registered marriage ceremony at her own apartment, the couple hosted a great wedding reception which was attended by her industry friends among several others.

And it seems like for Sinha, she has indeed taken the best decision and married the best man ever. Even with slight occasions and instances, Sinha seems to reaffirm and share how she has married the ‘greenest flag ever’.

Recently, Sinha was walking barefoot from where it seems like they are our shopping and sharing the story about the same she posted about her walking barefoot and planned the camera to Iqbal, who was seen carrying her sandals nonchalantly, making sure that she doesn’t have to worry about it-

As one can see, sharing the video, Sinha claimed how she was overwhelmed by seeing that she has married the ‘greenest flag ever’, which in context and understanding means how he is the most chivalrous man ever.

As one knows, Sinha and Iqbal’s wedding was the talk-of-the-town for almost two weeks before D-Day owing to an array of rumors and assumptions circling around. While all those were rubbished, and she did have her parents at the wedding; the absence of her brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha continues to be a mystery.