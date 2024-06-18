Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal celebrate their Bachelor’s & Bachelorette? Pics go viral

The rumored wedding of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal continues to be the talk-of-the-town even though there is still no official announcement on the same. The duo is said to get married on June 23, and an audio invite of the same styled in a magazine cover was leaked and have been doing the rounds for a while. And while they haven’t publicly announced it yet, a select few celebrities have indeed done that where the likes of Poonam Dhillon and Hiney Singh have confirmed to have received invites for the same and they cannot wait to attend it.

And while we might have to wait for it indeed, it seems like Sinha and Iqbal recently had their respective bachelor’s and bachelorette with their close buddies before the tie the knot. Both Sinha and Iqbal shared images on their stories which seemed to be a fun time out with their respective girl gang and guy gang–

What’s also interesting is that while actor Huma Qureshi is a part of Sinha’s girls night out, her brother Saqib Saleem was a part of Iqbal’s boys night out. Qureshi and Sinha have been really close since sharing screen with each other in the film, Double XL.

Coming to Sinha and Iqbal, the duo have been rumored to be dating for a few years but they never publicly admitted to being together while still making public appearances and wishing each other on special occasions, and also being cheerleaders for each other.