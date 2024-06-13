Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding invite gets leaked?

The burning question of ‘will they, won’t they?’ that surrounds actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal continues to be a factor even now even though industry insiders reiterate that they indeed are getting married.

As known, Sinha herself went on to address the rumors recently where she slammed the naysayers mentioning about how it is nobody’s business as to when and if she gets married or not.

But the fans cannot stop being curious and there’s another thing added to the mix now which is a supposed wedding invite that has been circulating for a while.

The content of this supposed wedding invite was already out when the date was swirling around which included them wittily addressing that ‘the rumors were true’ and the invite being styled like a magazine cover.

More details about the date and venue of their wedding are mentioned in the invite including a QR code as well-

https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/1ded0mt/sonakshi_zaheer_wedding_confirmed_on_june_23/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

Once again, the authenticity of this wedding invite is questioned as this isn’t shared by either parties acknowledging the date and the wedding.

It now seems a case of only waiting and watching if Sinha and Iqbal are indeed set to get married soon.

On the workfront, Sinha was recently seen in the acclaimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali show, Heeramandi apart from a cameo appearance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and does have several projects lined up ahead as well.