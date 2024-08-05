Sonam Bajwa exudes boss lady vibes in an all-black attire

Actor Sonam Bajwa, one of the most prolific and successful female actors in the Punjabi entertainment industry c0ntinues to have one release after another as she stars in an array 0f films consistently. However, if there is one thing that the actor shines in even more, it is her gorgeous avatars when it comes to promotions, photo shoots thus establishing a social media presence that is loved and adored by many.

Bajwa amasses over 14 million followers on Instagram and while her posts and looks are mostly dominated by traditional attires, she balances it out by dropping sprinkles of her oomph and hotness with a few looks. On that note, the actor posted yet another series of images from a particular photoshoot and exhibiting absolute boss lady vibes, she killed it. Posting about it, she captioned it saying, I know I am late to post these but Wearing @stolen.stores Clicked by @lisadsouza Hair @little_hair_poetry Make up n styling by me’-

Slaying in all black, Bajwa sported an off-shoulder top that had a long drape on the back along with black bell-bottom styled pants and high heels that accentuated her avatar. She rounded it up with a single-pendant black necklace.

On the work front, Bajwa recently had a release in the form of Kudi Haryane Val Di that came in June 2024. She will next be seen in Nikka Zalidar 4, which will be the fourth installment in the Nikka Zalidar series. She earlier starred in the first and second film of the series.