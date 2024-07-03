SS Rajamouli’s next starring Mahesh Babu ropes in Prithviraj Sukumaran to play the antagonist

We all know that visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all set and working on his next mega-budget jungle film which has roped in actors Mahesh Babu to play the lead role.

And while there have been gradual developments with the film time and again, a recent report suggested that they have roped in actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran to play the antagonist in the film. That’s right.

It can safely be said that the stakes just got higher and the film now has become bigger.

For the uninitiated, Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 is said to be a globetrotting adventure on the lines of ‘The Indian Jones’. Producer KL Narayanan spoke to Mahaa Max and said, “The film has various episodes, including one in Africa. We have also flown in fighters from Vietnam for the film.”

Earlier this year, SS Rajamouli went to Japan to attend the screening of ‘RRR’ in Japan. He casually revealed about Mahesh Babu being the leading man in Japan and spoke about ‘SSMB 29’.

According to reports, SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB 29’ is likely to go on floors later this year. The ‘RRR’ filmmaker will hold a press meet with the cast and crew once he finalises the team.

Apart from that, Rajamouli recently made a fantastic cameo that was met with a lot of love in Kalki 2898 AD on a scene with Prabhas.