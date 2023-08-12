Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut

Much-awaited Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, hit theatres on Friday, 11th August. The film received massive love from the audience and critics. According to Sacnilk reports, the film earned a massive 40 crores net on the first day of release. Taking to Instagram now, the Bollywood biggies Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut appreciate the film.

Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut Appreciate Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Bhaijaan of Bollywood, taking to his Instagram profile, shared the poster of Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ and congratulated him for the massive opening in the caption, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2.”

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut taking to her Instagram, shared the poster shared by Salman Khan on her story and added clapping hands emojis. And in the background, she added ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ music.

Though the film clashed with Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’. The massive opening has shattered every critic. Gadar 2 showcased Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena’s (Ameesha Patel) love set in the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971. And Tara was seen fiercely smashing Pakistanis to bring back his son. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma played the lead role. The craze for the film has amazed everyones.

