Sushmita Sen was hospitalized after a heart attack incident happened a few days ago. She recovered with the help of an angioplasty at the hospital in Mumbai. The actress decided to interact with her fans and let them know that she is fine in a heavy voice.

Starting with her heart attack incident in an interview with ETimes she said, “I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, ‘it did not help her’, but that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle. I believe that for what it is worth, it was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead, I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.”

Acknowledging the recent heart attack incidents she added, “A lot of young people are not surviving heart attacks, so it is very important to keep checking yourself. Women need to understand that heart attacks are not a men’s thing. Also, it is nothing to be afraid of, but it is important to be vigilant. When you get a new lease to life, you respect it and are careful and that is when you learn to exercise and strengthen your will even more.”

She also said, “My only request was that nobody should know that I was admitted and was undergoing surgery. The hospital, doctors and their team all honoured my privacy till I was discharged.” Aarya star thanked everyone who stood by her in the tough time and also valued her privacy.

Soon the diva will make her come back to work with the same enthusiasm. “Can’t wait to get back on the sets and give you’ll a season three like never before. Once I get a clearance from my doctors, I will be off to Jaipur to finish Aarya and I will also be working on the dubbing for ‘Taali’.”

