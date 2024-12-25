The Countdown Begins: ‘Housefull 5’ Shoots To Completion, Set For June 2025 Release

The much-anticipated comedy film Housefull 5 has officially wrapped up its shooting, marking the completion of another chapter in the popular Housefull franchise. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. The latest installment has already created significant buzz among fans, with its ensemble cast and promises of non-stop laughter.

On December 24, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the exciting news of the shoot’s completion on social media. The post featured a series of lively images capturing the celebration, which was attended by the entire cast and crew. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala was seen in the center, flanked by a host of familiar faces, including Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Shreyas Talpade, and Chunky Panday, among others. In the pictures, the team can be seen flashing the number “5” with their hands, a symbolic gesture for the fifth installment of the franchise. The joyous atmosphere was further reflected in the many cakes and treats laid out for the cast, signaling the completion of the highly awaited project.

While the post radiated excitement, one notable absence was Akshay Kumar, the star who has been a key part of the Housefull series since its inception. Fans quickly took to social media to express their curiosity about his absence, with many humorously questioning his whereabouts. Some even made lighthearted remarks, suggesting that Akshay Kumar’s character was “missing in action” from the celebration, though his participation in the film remains a central highlight for fans.

The latest film, which brings back the trademark comedy, high energy, and larger-than-life moments, is expected to attract a massive audience when it releases in 2025. With the return of beloved stars and the introduction of fresh faces like Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma, the ensemble cast promises a unique blend of humor and star power. The film will also feature appearances from veterans like Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, and Ranjeet, along with Chitrangada Singh and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles.

For fans of the Housefull series, the new installment promises to continue the legacy of the franchise’s signature slapstick humor and chaotic storylines. The Housefull films have been known for their star-studded casts, humorous scripts, and a sense of fun that appeals to a wide audience. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who previously helmed Dostana, Housefull 5 is expected to deliver on both the comedic and emotional fronts.

The last film in the series, Housefull 4 (2019), was a major box-office success, further cementing the franchise’s place in Bollywood’s comedy genre. With the wrap of Housefull 5, the countdown to its release has officially begun, and fans are eagerly anticipating another round of laughter-filled madness.

As the film gears up for its June 2025 release, all eyes will be on Housefull 5 to see if it can live up to the massive expectations set by its predecessors.