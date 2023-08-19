“There is no nudity...,” Pankaj Tripathi appeals to CBFC to reconsider its ‘A’ rating

Pankaj Tripathi, the finest actor from B-Town, who is currently earning all the love for his work in OMG 2 has voiced his discontent regarding the recent certification given to the film “OMG 2.” He is appealing to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to reconsider their decision. The contentious issue at hand is the film’s classification as “A” (Adults Only), which Tripathi believes doesn’t accurately reflect the film’s target audience or its core message.

Pankaj Tripathi openly discussed his standpoint on the certification controversy surrounding “OMG 2.” He revealed that the movie was intentionally crafted to not only appeal to mature viewers but also resonate with teenagers, carrying a message that holds relevance for young minds. Tripathi emphasized a noteworthy aspect: even the character playing his on-screen son would be unable to watch the film in theatres due to its “A” rating.

Tripathi’s stance underscores the significance of taking into account a film’s broader appeal and thematic content when determining certification ratings. The question now remains whether the CBFC will revisit its decision in light of these concerns and the heartfelt plea from the actor.

Here’s what Pankaj Tripathi said

Talking to India Today, he said, “When the film gets released on OTT or any other platform, the underage kids will then be able to finally watch it. There are no such restrictions there. There is no nudity or violence shown in the film. The film only talks about a bold subject. I was quite disappointed about the film receiving a certification. But that’s alright if the child hasn’t been able to watch his own film, what else can be done.”

He added, “Main toh agrah aur nivedan karunga ki isko reconsider kare. Taki jis age group ko film dekhni thi, vo dekhe. Ye sirf kamayi ke liye nahi hai ki usse collection badhe. Ye iss liye kyuki ye message jis age group ko message jana chahiye, parivaar agar film apne baccho ke saath dekhe, toh film ka jo purpose hai vo solve hoga jo ye film message deti hai.”