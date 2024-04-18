EXCLUSIVE: “There wasn’t much of a physical transformation as such; it was more about playing it honestly” – Omkar Kapoor on ‘Lavaste’

After making a mark with his debut as an adult in the film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Omkar Kapoor has been rather sporadic with his film roles.

And while he would love to star in more movies, his most recent theatrical release, Lavaste has now found home with a digital release on Zee5.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Kapoor opened on his initial reaction after reading the script of the film and how did he prepare a role that was so emotionally charged and deep.

What was your initial reaction when you read the script for Lavaste and discovered your character’s journey? What made you say yes to this role?

When I read the script for the first time, I felt it was an impactful story. The story aimed to depict a person’s journey, specifically a small-town boy’s journey who harbors dreams of coming to the big city to fulfill not just his own aspirations but also those of his family. What I discovered through my character’s journey was the challenges he faces in pursuit of these dreams. Instead of solely achieving his goals, he ultimately discovers and defines himself, uncovering a greater purpose. This purpose leads him to discover a cause that is much needed in society, and that aspect of the story truly impacted and interested me in both the character and the narrative.

How did you prepare for the emotional depth required to portray Satyansh’s struggle and transformation throughout the film?

The character definitely has a lot of turmoil. Not just a little bit, but a lot, because he goes through many personal and financial crisis, as you will see in the film. So, that turmoil definitely had to be shown in the struggle that the character is facing. There wasn’t much of a physical transformation as such; it was more about playing it honestly. So, I approached the script and the scenes very honestly.

Lavaste is now streaming on Zee5.