“There’s No Formula To Stay Young, Except… “ Madhavan On Getting A Year Older

This is a good time to be R Madhavan. He has much to be happy about. “I’m at a stage in my career where I just need to entertain my audience. Longevity isn’t of primary importance right now. I believe myself to a be a gypsy. I’m supposed to come in, do my bit to entertain audiences and get out. It’s not my job to change the Tamil film industry or cleanse society. I could share my experiences with the audience. But it isn’t my job to preach to them. If they’re moved by my story I’d be happy to have them cry with me. It would mean I’ve succeeded as an actor and an entertainer.

The actor,who turned a year older June 1, has never looked and felt better. “I feel younger now than I did twenty years ago. There is no formula to stay young except positive thinking, healthy eating and keep smiling.”

The year has started with a bang called Shaitaan for Madhavan.

“I still can’t believe I could be so evil even if it was just for the camera. Mujhe apne aap pe shaq hone laga hai. Am I really a good person? Or is there an evil person inside me that I don’t know about?” Madhavan wonders half-jokingly.

Shaitaan has opened new doors for Madhavan. He is being offered the antagonist’s role in posh project. But he isn’t baiting the badmaashi bait.

Maddy says, “It is very important for every actor to take that time off to re-invent himself. Otherwise you end up being a parody of yourself. I think I am ready to start a new phase in my career.”

Time has just flown by since Madhavan found stardom, or rather, stardom found Madhavan on the then-incipient satellite television. “That seems just like yesterday . I can’t believe I’ve been facing the camera for more than thirty years? I feel I’ve just started. Am I really 54?There is that beginner’s hunger in me.I don’t think I can rest on my laurels . I haven’t achieved enough to do that yet.”

The future belongs to Madhavan’s son Vedaant who is bringing our country national and international fame as a swimmer.

Says the proud father, “Vedaant is the best blessing God has given me and my wife Sarita. Every day we thank the Lord that he is in our life. The glory he brings to the country means more to me than anything that I’ve done in my own career.”

Madhavan has never shied away from taking risks. At a time when television was considered a medium for losers he did Sea Hawks and Banegi Apni Baat . They made him a star on the home medium.

Madhavan is the original Boy Next Door , the chocolaty Boy Next Door. After Alai Payuthe in Tamil and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in Hindi Maddy was a rage with women of every age. They would scream hysterically the minute they spotted him.He would get messages and mail where girls offered to do unmentionable things with him. He had a foolproof remedy for temptation: a cold shower. He married the woman he loved , the wonderful Sarita Birje, his anchor,touchstone , companion and soul mate.

Madhavan is arguably the only leading man in Indian film industry who has never been unfaithful to his wife: “Not even in my thoughts because she can read my mind. Sarita has given me a beautiful home, a wonderful son and a fabulous life. I wonder what I would have been without her. Certainly not the person that I am.”

This year it a quiet birthday for Madhavan with his wife Sarita and son Vedaant. “I am done with shor-sharaaba and parties. At 54 you have to start sobering down quite a bit.”

What about all the women who still hit on him?

“Are you kidding me? If these women were actually hitting on me, my wife Sarita will hit on me so hard and in such a place where I wouldn’t be able to answer the call of nature for the rest of my life,” Maddy chuckles.