“There’s Nothing Dharamji Would Like Better Than To See His Two Families Unite In His Lifetime”

They don’t call him the gentle giant for nothing. Underneath that he-man bearing, Dharmendra is a very largehearted and sensitive soul. If you read some of his deeply humane poetry,you would know what he is really like.

As this affable God’s child grows older his emotions become even more pronounced. The recent social-media post expressing his love for his second family (Hema, Esha Ahana and their spouses) comes from a place of deep anguish.

“Dharamji felt very sad that they could not attend his grandson Karan’s wedding. As he grows older he has only one wish left to fulfil: that the two families come together. This, he knows in his heart of hearts, cannot happen. But it is his dream, his only unfulfilled dream,” says a very close friend of the family.

“Dharamji loves all his children equally.To him there is no difference between Sunny-Bobby and Esha-Ahana. He gets very anxious about their future bonding,” the friend reveals.

Incidentally Dharmendra is very reluctant to speak about his family in public. It’s not just the second family that he doesn’t discuss publicly. He is equally shy of speaking about his first family as well.