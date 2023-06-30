ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

“There’s Nothing Dharamji Would Like Better Than To See His Two Families Unite In His Lifetime”

Legendary actor Dharmendra is one individual who certainly doesn't need any introduction. He has been loved by everyone over the years. Let's read more details about him and how

Author: Subhash K Jha
30 Jun,2023 12:30:11
“There’s Nothing Dharamji Would Like Better Than To See His Two Families Unite In His Lifetime”

They don’t call him the gentle giant for nothing. Underneath that he-man bearing, Dharmendra is a very largehearted and sensitive soul. If you read some of his deeply humane poetry,you would know what he is really like.

As this affable God’s child grows older his emotions become even more pronounced. The recent social-media post expressing his love for his second family (Hema, Esha Ahana and their spouses) comes from a place of deep anguish.

“Dharamji felt very sad that they could not attend his grandson Karan’s wedding. As he grows older he has only one wish left to fulfil: that the two families come together. This, he knows in his heart of hearts, cannot happen. But it is his dream, his only unfulfilled dream,” says a very close friend of the family.

“Dharamji loves all his children equally.To him there is no difference between Sunny-Bobby and Esha-Ahana. He gets very anxious about their future bonding,” the friend reveals.

Incidentally Dharmendra is very reluctant to speak about his family in public. It’s not just the second family that he doesn’t discuss publicly. He is equally shy of speaking about his first family as well.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Fan Frenzy For Sunny Deol Surpasses All Expectations, Dharmendra Reacts
Fan Frenzy For Sunny Deol Surpasses All Expectations, Dharmendra Reacts
Good News: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar’s birthday
Good News: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar’s birthday
The Art Of Multitasking: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Politicians
The Art Of Multitasking: Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Politicians
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan shares big update, Dharmendra showers blessings
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan shares big update, Dharmendra showers blessings
Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi joins Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s robot rom com
Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi joins Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s robot rom com
Working With Karan Johar Is Like Having Home Food – Dharmendra
Working With Karan Johar Is Like Having Home Food – Dharmendra
Latest Stories
Why Should Kriti Sanon Lower Her Fee After Adipurush?
Why Should Kriti Sanon Lower Her Fee After Adipurush?
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet slaps Shlok
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet slaps Shlok
23 Years Of Refugee, J P Dutta Relives The Experience
23 Years Of Refugee, J P Dutta Relives The Experience
Satyaprem Ki Katha opens big! collected 9.25 Cr. on its first day
Satyaprem Ki Katha opens big! collected 9.25 Cr. on its first day
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi breaks down witnessing Rishi’s severe injuries
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi breaks down witnessing Rishi’s severe injuries
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi gear up to welcome Mihika’s boyfriend
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi gear up to welcome Mihika’s boyfriend
Read Latest News