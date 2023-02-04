Kangana Ranaut, the popular Bollywood beauty, recently commended the rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s genuine love in the film industry. She took to Instagram and posted a video of Shershaah actors who, are rumoured to be dating for a long time and are reportedly tying the knot on 6th February 2023 in Rajasthan.

Sharing the video Kangana wrote, “How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in the movie industry…they look divine together.” She tagged the rumoured couple and used emojis of an evil eye.

As per reports in the media, Kiara and Sidharth are all gearing up to tie the knot as per reports. Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor is expected to attend the wedding with his wife Mira Rajput. Filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra among other 100 guests are expected to attend. The wedding will be a lavish but highly guarded affair at Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

