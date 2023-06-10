ADVERTISEMENT
Tiger Shroff's Mother, Ayesha Shroff, Files Police Complaint For Cheating Of 58 Lakh

Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, got cheated 58 lakh rupees and filed a police complaint against the fraud. Check out the article below to know the whole story

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Jun,2023 14:44:03
Jackie Shroff‘s wife and Tiger Shroff‘s mother, Ayesha Shroff, has been cheated by an entertainment portal of 58 lacs. The reports say that the superstar’s former film producer and wife filed a police complaint against the cheating case at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station. The case is against Alan Fernandes per the IPC sections 420,408, 456, and 468.

In addition, there are no details about the case. Once further updates come, we will let you know.

The 63-year-old is a former model and actor who has ruled over hearts. Her impactful role was opposite Mohnish Bahl in the film Teri Baahon Mein in 1984. The actress turned producer in 2000 with the film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain featuring Govinda. Later in 2003, her production boomed, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in her Bollywood debut.

The actress got married to Jackie Shroff. And she is the mother of actor Tiger Shroff and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff. Ayesha Shroff filed a similar case of cheating and criminal intimidation against the actor Sahil Khan 8 years ago. She allegedly claimed the actor failed to pay her due worth four crore rupees.

Other than that, the actress is quite active on her social media handles and shares pictures with her family and daily updates.

Read Latest News