To Ranveer Singh’s Mithai Seller, Alia Bhatt Plays A News Anchor In Karan Johar’s Film

In Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt Gets To Play a media person for the first time.

And she is very excited.

Ahead of her media interactions on the film a source reveals, “It is a first for Alia on many levels. For the first time she plays a media person. Bachpan se Alia ko shauq ttha journalist ban ne ka.So she is excited about that. Then she plays a Bengali for the first time. She has a smattering of dialogues in Bengali and she picked up quite a lot of Bengali from Tota Roy Choudhary who plays her father.”

And there is another ‘first’ attached to Alia’ s participation in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This is her first release after her motherhood.

“She is very excited about that. But unlike her husband Ranbir Kapoor she is not too keen on speaking about their baby in public,” says a source close to the couple.

