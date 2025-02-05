Triptii Dimri celebreates rumored beau, Sam Merchant’s birthday in Maldives

Actor Triptii Dimri recently shared a series of images and videos from her vacation in the Maldives. Along with picturesque views of the island, her posts featured moments from her time there. She captioned the post, “Exhale. Leaving with full hearts and unforgettable memories,” while tagging the resort where she stayed.

Dimri’s post included various images of her enjoying the trip. She shared a selfie wearing a white long shirt and sunglasses, followed by two more images in the same outfit, one of them taken around the resort. Another image showed her showering under the well-known open shower. She also posted a picture wearing a floral dress and a large hat while on the beach. There was another image of her dressed in a jacket and jeans, seemingly from a helicopter ride, and one in a black dress, appearing to be on a date.

Among the several pictures, one group photo stood out, featuring multiple people, including Sam Merchant, who is rumored to be Dimri’s boyfriend. This led to speculation that the actor was in the Maldives to celebrate Merchant’s birthday.

Dimri has not addressed the rumors, but the post has caught attention online. Fans quickly noticed Merchant’s presence in the group image, sparking discussions about their relationship.

The actor, who recently gained widespread recognition owing to multiple films she had in her kitty, and the latest being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she continues to remain in the spotlight for both her professional and personal life. While there is no official confirmation about her relationship, her recent vacation posts have added to the curiosity.