Triptii Dimri Is Perfect Blend Of ‘Glamour’ And ‘Grace,’ Here’s Proof

Triptii Dimri has left the internet buzzing with her new photoshoot. The actress is currently basking in the glory of her successful films like Animal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and others. She has already started shooting for her next with Shahid Kapoor. Amidst that, her latest dump on her Instagram has made her the talk of the town. Not only that, but we can say she is a perfect blend of glamour and grace with her new photos. Let’s delve in below.

On her Instagram account, Triptii uploaded a series of photos and a video showcasing a glimpse of her latest photoshoot for a well-known magazine, Forbes. In her first look, the actress wore a plain dark purple gown that has all ‘A’ factors from a halter neckline, cut-out around the bust and stomach to an extreme thigh-high slit flaunting her long legs. The little bow on the side added a cute touch. Wearing bold and daring attire, the actress raised her standards while the shiny look and stunning fit made her look glamorous. With their look, she can glam up the red carpet wherever she goes.

On the other hand, the second look features her wearing a super chic black bodycon gown, defining her super thin waist and hourglass figure. The short slit from the knees looked aesthetic. But the absence of a wavy shawl-like bodice wrapped around her neck and falling down looks super pretty. Even though the attire looked tricky, the actress gracefully carried the look, making us her fans.

Wearing two different looks for the photoshoot, Triptii proved she can do anything and is a perfect blend of glamour and grace.