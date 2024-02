Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal expecting their first child

On social media, Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal announced the news of pregnancy

Varun Dhawan, the superstar of Bollywood is in a happy space.

Yes, Varun took to social media to share a cute adorable picture with his wife Natasha Dalal announcing the news of them expecting their first child.

Varun, in the picture, is seen kissing Natasha’s baby bump and seeking love and blessings from all.

IWMBuzz wishes Varun and Natasha a blessed life ahead.