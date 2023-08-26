Varun Dhawan heaps praises for Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, later deletes post

“OMG 2,” directed by Amit Rai, featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in leading roles, along with Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Govind Namdeo, and others in pivotal positions, hit the theaters on August 11. This movie serves as a sequel to the original “OMG” film, which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Impressively, “OMG 2” has already crossed the 120-crore mark at the box office, garnering applause not only from audiences but also from celebrities.

One notable commendation came from actor Varun Dhawan, known for his recent appearance in the film “Bawaal.” Dhawan shared his praise for the Akshay Kumar starrer on his social media handle, which was later reshared by Akshay Kumar on his own story. However, it’s worth noting that Varun Dhawan later deleted this post, as reported by Pink Villa. In addition to praising “OMG 2,” Varun Dhawan also took a moment to appreciate Nushrratt Bharuccha’s work in “Akelli.”

However, here’s what Varun Dhawan posted for OMG 2

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan’s pattern of deleting such ‘praise stories’ from his Instagram isn’t a new phenomenon. In the past, he deleted a similar praise post dedicated to “Gadar 2,” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. This sequel, “Gadar 2,” is on its way to hitting the impressive milestone of 450 crores at the box office, following in the footsteps of its iconic predecessor, “Gadar.”