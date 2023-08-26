ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Varun Dhawan heaps praises for Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, later deletes post

This movie serves as a sequel to the original "OMG" film, which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Impressively, "OMG 2" has already crossed the 120-crore mark at the box office, garnering applause not only from audiences but also from celebrities.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 10:30:20
Varun Dhawan heaps praises for Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, later deletes post 845562

“OMG 2,” directed by Amit Rai, featuring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in leading roles, along with Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Govind Namdeo, and others in pivotal positions, hit the theaters on August 11. This movie serves as a sequel to the original “OMG” film, which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Impressively, “OMG 2” has already crossed the 120-crore mark at the box office, garnering applause not only from audiences but also from celebrities.

One notable commendation came from actor Varun Dhawan, known for his recent appearance in the film “Bawaal.” Dhawan shared his praise for the Akshay Kumar starrer on his social media handle, which was later reshared by Akshay Kumar on his own story. However, it’s worth noting that Varun Dhawan later deleted this post, as reported by Pink Villa. In addition to praising “OMG 2,” Varun Dhawan also took a moment to appreciate Nushrratt Bharuccha’s work in “Akelli.”

However, here’s what Varun Dhawan posted for OMG 2

Varun Dhawan heaps praises for Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, later deletes post 845563

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan’s pattern of deleting such ‘praise stories’ from his Instagram isn’t a new phenomenon. In the past, he deleted a similar praise post dedicated to “Gadar 2,” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. This sequel, “Gadar 2,” is on its way to hitting the impressive milestone of 450 crores at the box office, following in the footsteps of its iconic predecessor, “Gadar.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845696
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes
Confidence is the best accessory you can wear: OMG 2 fame Anvesha Vij 845637
Confidence is the best accessory you can wear: OMG 2 fame Anvesha Vij
Big wins for Jio Studios! Mimi and Godavari take home awards in 3 categories! 845643
Big wins for Jio Studios! Mimi and Godavari take home awards in 3 categories!
Scoop: Raveena Tandon to be a part of Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar 844938
Scoop: Raveena Tandon to be a part of Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar
In Pic: Varun Dhawan sets internet ablaze as his chiselled abs 844896
In Pic: Varun Dhawan sets internet ablaze as his chiselled abs
Akshay Kumar Is Now Indian,But Here’s The Reason Why He Accepted Canadian Citizenship 844806
Akshay Kumar Is Now Indian,But Here’s The Reason Why He Accepted Canadian Citizenship
Latest Stories
When Arijit Singh called his team ‘Kaam chor’, watch unseen ‘Gaaye Jaa’ BTS hilarity 815303
When Arijit Singh called his team ‘Kaam chor’, watch unseen ‘Gaaye Jaa’ BTS hilarity
Sonalee Kulkarni's Autumn Chic: Mustard sweater, multi-hued jacket, and floral boots - A stylish ode to fall fashion 845824
Sonalee Kulkarni’s Autumn Chic: Mustard sweater, multi-hued jacket, and floral boots – A stylish ode to fall fashion
Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins ‘Myositis India’ as brand ambassador, deets inside 845866
Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins ‘Myositis India’ as brand ambassador, deets inside
Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics 845858
Tara Sutaria stuns in a gorgeous floral black saree, see pics
Surbhi Jyoti epitomises sensuality in beige co-ords and plunging neck bralette 845849
Surbhi Jyoti epitomises sensuality in beige co-ords and plunging neck bralette
Sumbul Touqeer radiates fairy tale charm in white floral midi dress 845840
Sumbul Touqeer radiates fairy tale charm in white floral midi dress
Read Latest News