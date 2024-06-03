Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl

Actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal have been blessed with a baby girl. This report comes in fresh after earlier in the day, it was reported that Dalal has gone into labour and was immediately taken into the hospital.

As one would remember, the couple went on to announce their pregnancy about three months ago through an adorable social media post which consisted of Dhawan kissing his wife’s baby bump.

Earlier in the day, Dhawan was spotted rushing to the Hinduja Hospital and had a suitcase with himself.

For the uninitiated, Dhawan and Dalal have been childhood sweethearts, where they decided to tie the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding on January 24, 2021.

On the workfront, Dhawan is currently busy with multiple projects, where he has his mega film, Baby John lined up for release. The film was earlier set to have a May 31 release but was pushed amid the ongoing elections. The film is produced by Jawan director, Atlee.

Apart from this, he also has the mega series, Citadel lined up ahead, where he collaborates for the first time with creators Raj & DK and also co-stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time.

And finally, apart from both these projects, he also announced Bhediya 2 back in March when the slate for Prime Video was announced.

We wish the couple loads of congratulations and hope both the child and mother are in good health.