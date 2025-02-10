Varun Dhawan says ‘war isn’t easy’ sharing bruised photos of himself

Varun Dhawan is currently immersed in the filming of Border 2, the highly anticipated war drama led by Sunny Deol. The film’s production kicked off a few months ago, with Varun joining the team in January in Jhansi. Recently, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the set, revealing the toll of intense action sequences.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Varun posted an image of his bruised arm, giving fans a glimpse into the physically demanding nature of his role. He added the song Consistency in the background and wrote, “Few of the many bruises this week. War isn’t easy.”

The actor had previously marked the beginning of his journey with the film through a post shared by the producers. In the photo, Varun was seen holding the clapperboard alongside producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and Shiv Chanana. Director Anurag Singh was also present in the frame.

The official announcement read, “Action, grit, and patriotism! Actor Varun Dhawan begins the #Border2 journey in the scenic cantonment areas of Jhansi, with producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana and director Anurag Singh leading the way on January 23, 2026. Get ready for an unforgettable saga!”

Varun reshared the post on his Instagram Stories, expressing his excitement for the project. “A new beginning with a very hard-working team. Jai Hind. #Border2,” he wrote.

The film, a sequel to the 1997 classic Border, is expected to bring a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of war. As the shoot progresses, fans are eager to see how this chapter unfolds on the big screen.