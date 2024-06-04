Varun Dhawan shares an adorable video to announce the arrival of his baby girl; Priyanka, Kareena & others react

In the wee hours of yesterday, the fans were in for a happy piece of news, where it was confirmed that actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The news came in after Dhawan was spotted around Hinduja Hospital and Dalal being rushed after going into labour.

And now, to celebrate the occasion and share this wonderful piece of news with everyone, Dhawan went on to share an adorable video on Instagram confirming the arrival of his baby girl. What’s especially lovely about the video is that it has Dhawan ‘s pet dog’s animation holding a card that reads, ‘welcome l’il sis’ thus showing how much Dhawan and Dalal love their pet and consider him as their family member.

The video further read, ‘our baby girl is here’ and finally concluded with ‘Baby Dhawan’ the date of birth ‘3rd June 2024’, ‘Proud Parents Natasha and Varun’ and finally, ‘Elated Family Dalals and Dhawans’-

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7x2mz4CrdQ/?igsh=MWwzemNqMWJtMWN3cw==

His caption also read, “Our baby girl is here

Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.

हरे राम हरे राम, राम राम हरे हरे कृष्ण हरे कृष्ण कृष्ण कृष्ण हरे हरे ।”

Needless to say, as soon as this video was posted, the biggest of celebrities, many of who are Dhawan’s friends went on to shower their best wishes to the family. The likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanya Malhotra and many others wished their best for the couple and the l’il one-

Dhawan did not reveal what they have named their baby or planned to name yet.

We wish the entire family loads of congratulations.