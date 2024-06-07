Varun Dhawan spotted with newborn daughter & wife Natasha Dalal for the first time as they left the hospital

Actor Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal were sprung in with a pleasant surprise only a few days ago when the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai.

They have been flooded with celebratory messages from everywhere since then but as always, the fans and the paparazzi were hoping to get one glimpse of the newborn.

And while that didn’t quite happen, Dhawan and Dalal were indeed spotted with their baby for the first time.

After being in the hospital for a few days, Dhawan and Dalal were finally headed home as they covered their baby entirely and were far away from the paparazzi, who were gathered outside the hospital.

For the uninitiated, Dhawan and Dalal have been childhood sweethearts, where they decided to tie the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding on January 24, 2021.

The couple announced their pregnancy a few months ago and welcomed their baby girl on June 3.

On the workfront, Dhawan is currently busy with multiple projects, where he has his mega film, Baby John lined up for release. The film was earlier set to have a May 31 release but was pushed amid the ongoing elections. The film is produced by Jawan director, Atlee.

Apart from this, he also has the mega series, Citadel lined up ahead, where he collaborates for the first time with creators Raj & DK and also co-stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time.

And finally, apart from both these projects, he also announced Bhediya 2 back in March when the slate for Prime Video was announced.