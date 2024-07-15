Vikram Chatterjee’s ‘Surjo’ Set to Shine on the Big Screen, Superstar R.Madhavan Offer Congratulations

The much-anticipated film ‘Surjo,’ starring Vikram Chatterjee, is all set to hit the theatres on July 19. The film’s song and trailer have already garnered immense love from the audience, and now, R. Madhavan has extended their congratulations to the team. ‘Surjo’ is the Bengali adaptation of the Tamil film ‘Mara’, which was a huge success at the box office. Madhavan, who acted in the original film, expressed his best wishes for the Bengali version, stating, “Mara is very special to me, and I hope ‘Surjo’ will be a super hit. Best regards to Vikram Chatterjee and the entire team of Evocative Films and director Shiladitya Moulik.” The anticipation for ‘Surjo’ is at its peak, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

Producer Pradeep Chakraborty has brought the story to life in Bengali, with Vikram Chatterjee playing Surjo’s lead role. The film’s plot and Vikram’s performance have already generated immense excitement among the audience. The film’s director, Shiladitya Moulik, expressed his gratitude to Madhavan for his support, saying, “We are thrilled to receive congratulations from such esteemed personalities in the industry. We hope to meet their expectations and deliver a fantastic film to the audience.”

With its engaging storyline, talented cast, and crew, ‘Surjo’ is poised to be a blockbuster hit in Bengali cinema. Vikram Chatterjee’s performance as Surjo has generated immense buzz, and fans eagerly wait to see him shine on the big screen. As the release date approaches, the excitement is palpable, and ‘Surjo’ is sure to be a film to watch out for this summer. The film’s potential to be a blockbuster hit is a source of hope and anticipation for the audience.