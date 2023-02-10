Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal are two of the biggest and most celebrated actors and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. While Akshay has been ruling the roost and winning hearts with his presence in the industry since the very beginning of the 90s decade, Mohanlal, on the other hand has been a leading superstar in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in the Pan-Indian space. Both of them have always had high respect and regards for each other and well, that’s what we truly and genuinely admire a lot about them.

Given the kind of busy schedules that they always have, its not always possible for the two of them to come under the same roof and have fun. But guess what ladies and gentlemen? The two of them came together at a special occasion and wedding and well, they were spotted dancing their hearts out with perfection in this viral video that’s melting hearts of the internet for real. Well, do you all wish to check it out? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on this big and special update ladies and gentlemen? Wonderful and amazing for real, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com