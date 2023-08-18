Watch Exclusive Interview: Ayushmann Khurrana And Ananya Panday On Gender Switching Challenges In Dream Girl 2, Box Office Success

Ayushmann Khurrana is coming back with the sequel of his 2019 blockbuster comedy Dream Girl. This time his heroine would be Ananya Panday. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz’s Manisha Suthar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday talk about their upcoming movie Dream Girl 2.

While speaking to IWMBuzz.com, Ayushmann revealed the challenges faced while dressing up as a female for Pooja’s role. Ayushmann also shared his fun comedy of error moments on the set. On the other hand, Ananya spoke about attempting the comedy genre and the importance of box office success.

The first installment of the franchise, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, was released back in 2019. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, as a professional late-night caller who seduces lonely men in a woman’s voice. He introduces himself as Pooja.

Nushrrat Bharuccha played the leading lady in Dream Girl. However, in the sequel, Ayushmann will take the story to the next level by cross-dressing as a woman to con a bunch of lonely men. Annu Kapoor will reprise his role of Ayushmann’s father from the first film. Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee, who were among the lonely men, will also reprise their respective roles in the sequel.

Among the new additions to the star cast of Dream Girl 2 are comic legends like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi among others. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on August 25.

