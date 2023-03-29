Parineeti Chopra is one of the most popular and good-looking actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space since the year 2012 and well, with every new project that she’s done, she’s tried her best to prove her mettle and true potential like never before. She’s extremely amazing and stunning in her work and well, no wonder, netizens as well as all her fans and admirers literally go to any extent to showcase their love and affection for her. Right now, the actress is garnering a lot of love and attention ever since the time she has been spotted with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Speculations started to happen between the two when they were spotted going out for multiple outings. Soon after that, a viral tweet from a Rajya Sabha MP also validated their apparent reunion all the way more. Ever since then, the buzz around her marriage has been rife.

Amidst all this, the actress was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi where she was asked about whether the floating rumours are true or not. While she chose to remain silent on the whole matter, she did blush during the whole scenario and was caught on camera smiling. Well, do you want to check it out and understand better? See below folks –

