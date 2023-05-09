Watch: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush trailer is out, fans can't keep calm

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush movie is one of the most anticipated and awaited movies of the year. The trailer of the movie is set to release today. However, it got leaked before release. Let's check out more details

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are two of the finest and most talented actors and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, they have created their own niche in their own different ways. While Prabhas has been a part of the South regional entertainment industry for the longest time before eventually making it big in the Hindi film industry, Kriti Sanon, on the other hand started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in the Hindi entertainment industry.

Check out the latest details of their upcoming movie Adipurush:

For quite a long time, there’s been a strong buzz about the movie and we have truly loved every bit of it. Well, finally, much to the delight and happiness of one and all, the trailer of the movie is finally here and we simply can’t keep calm. It’s been a long wait indeed for the audience and finally, they get to see the glimpses of the same after their long wait. Not to forget, when the first teaser was out ladies and gentlemen, there was a heavy criticism around the movie which led to the delay as the post-production work had been done once again. Well, do you want to check out the trailer and get an understanding of the same? See here below –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how did you all like the trailer of Adipurush? What’s your opinion of the same and how do you all think the movie will do at the box office? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com