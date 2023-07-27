ADVERTISEMENT
When Parineeti Chopra schooled a 24-year-old male journalist unaware of menstruation, watch video

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra found herself taken aback when a 24-year-old male journalist displayed a surprising lack of knowledge about periods.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jul,2023 22:11:13
In a throwback incident, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra found herself taken aback when a 24-year-old male journalist displayed a surprising lack of knowledge about periods. During an interview, Parineeti was left bewildered as the journalist struggled to discuss the topic, despite claiming not to be shy about it.

The incident unfolded when the conversation veered towards a subject close to Parineeti’s heart – menstruation and its importance in women’s lives. To her surprise, the journalist appeared ill-informed and hesitant to even utter the word “periods,” leaving the actress dumbfounded.

While the journalist calls it to be a ‘problem’, a shocked Parineeti Chopra corrects him, saying, “नहीं है। जब प्रॉब्लम होती है ना तो पीरियड नहीं होते। मैं ये बताना चाहती हूँ आपको।“ Adding on how women are not allowed to visit temples during the same. She also said, “और आपको फिर भी नहीं पता है इट सो सैड दैट इस वाइफ कोई प्रॉब्लम नहीं है जब पीरियड्स नहीं होते ना इसका मतलब लड़की बीमार है, आपको समझ में आता है। ये बहुत हेल्थी चीज़ होती है, बहुत नैचरल चीज़ होती है ऐंड यू हैव टु अंडरस्टैंड इसमें कुछ हम गलत नहीं कर रहे है की हमे पीरियड्स हो गया तो मतलब अभी हमे कहीं जाकर छुप ना।“ (And you still don’t know It’s so sad that this wife has no problem when periods don’t happen doesn’t mean the girl is sick, you understand. It is a very healthy thing, it is a very natural thing and you have to understand that we are not doing anything wrong in this that if we have periods then it means that we should go and hide somewhere.)

Parineeti, known for her outspoken and candid demeanour, took it upon herself to educate the young journalist on the significance of understanding menstruation and its impact on women’s lives. She passionately emphasized the need to break the taboo surrounding the topic and encouraged open conversations to promote awareness and knowledge.

This incident, which reflects the prevailing lack of awareness about menstruation, highlights the importance of comprehensive education and dialogue on a subject that affects a significant portion of the population. Parineeti’s efforts to enlighten the journalist and drive home the significance of discussing periods openly serve as a reminder of the crucial role celebrities can play in raising awareness and breaking societal taboos.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

