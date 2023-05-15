Wow! Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Atlee And Murad Khetani For Upcoming Action Film

Varun Dhawan is a famous actor in the town. The actor is now buzzing online with the news of a collaboration with Atlee and Murad Khetani for the next action-packed film

Varun Dhawan is one of the most famous and loved actors of B-town. He has entertained the audience with his rom-com films. And to be honest, he was able to win hearts with his chocolate boy looks. However, the actor always shared his wish to work in an action-packed film. And seems in 2023, his desire will come true as the actor is teaming up with Atlee and Murad Khetani for an upcoming action-packed film.

As per the Pinkvilla reports, the film is yet to be titled however will go on the floor by July end for August starting. “Varun has been in talks with Atlee and Murad Khetani for a feature film for a while now and the actor is all set to commence shooting for the same by Early August. It’s a proper commercial entertainer and at present in the pre-production stage. The team is coming together to create a big scale action experience for the audience.”

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan’s new action film will be full of emotions, drama, and action. The film will be released during the 2024 summer season. It is produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani, while the other details are yet to be revealed. At present, the actor is shooting for the action thriller Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which will release in October.

