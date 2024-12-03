Desi Vs Videshi: Tara Sutaria’s Floral Embellished Or Shanaya Kapoor’s Banarasi: Whose Lehenga Look Is Best?

Wedding season is here and the love for lehenga will once again be at its peak as it’s not just wedding season but lehenga season too. While there are plathora of options, but we always wish for the best pick and, we so Tara Sutaria and Shanaya Kapoor are here to rescue you with their amazing desi and videshi lehenga collection. Let’s check out.

Tara Sutaria’s Floral Lehenga Look

Ditching the desi charm, Tara opted for a Videshi glam. She wore a red floral lehenga including spaghetti sleeves with a butterfly neckline bralette-like blouse embellished with diamonds in beautiful embroidery teamed with a matching lehenga skirt in a floral printed pattern with small sparkling details. With a golden leaf embroidered sheer dupatta, the actress completed her look. Her bold red lips, sparkling diamond earrings and open hairstyle enhanced her videshi style.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Banarasi Lehenga Look

Shanaya revived the traditional charm with her banarasi lehenga choli. The actress wore a baby pink banarasi lehenga flaunting her desi glamour, including a golden printed v-neck blouse teamed with matching skirt and dupatta, giving oh-so-breathtaking vibes. With her choker necklace, small earrings, clean low bun, bindi and minimal makeup, she looked graceful in her desi allure.

Comparing both the divas, we cannot pick anyone as we liked Tara’s bold and vibrant style and Shanaya’s beauty in simplicity.