Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt are prominent Bollywood actresses recognized for their stylish fashion sense. They have a more young and lively sense of style. She enjoys mixing and matching different items to create exciting and varied ensembles and isn’t hesitant to try new trends. Both actresses have distinct fashion senses and are noted for their beautiful outfits on and off the red carpet. The actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt are fashion icons in their way, and their distinct and original designs continue to inspire their followers.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt are well-known for their style and frequently make fashion statements with their clothes. They are well-known for their stylish fashion selections. They do, however, have a more traditional and beautiful appearance. They are also quite active on social media, sharing their fashion trends and beauty advice with their fans. Both actresses sported corset gowns; scroll down to view their other outfits –

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has a wonderful sense of style, as seen by her red-carpet appearances. The diva knows just how to wow her admirers with amazing dresses. Jacqueline donned a beautiful lace gown from designer label Namita Alexander to the Annual Oscar Award Watching Party hosted by Elton John. The strappy gown had a plunging sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice, sheer net embellishment, and small flower designs. The stunning flare boosted the oomph element of the dazzling ensemble. Jacqueline wore her hair free in natural waves and nude makeup, including contoured cheekbones, winged eyeliner, plenty of mascara, and matte lip color.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s black gown was embellished in black and silver throughout, with a corset bodice that accentuated her diminutive frame and a huge train that gave the perfect amount of drama to her red carpet presentation. The actress accessorized her appearance with a messy hairstyle, smokey eyes, bare lips, and sculpted cheekbones. It also had a corset bodice that accentuated her petite frame and a long train that gave the proper amount of drama to her captivating image. So, do you want to make a statement at your next cocktail party? First, skip the basic black gown in favor of Alia Bhatt’s Filmfare outfit. Then, add a pop of color with dramatic earrings and bold red lips.

Which B'Town actress, out of Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt, did you think looked better in a corset gown?