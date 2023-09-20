Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's grand wedding festivities begin with Ardas Ceremony

The wedding bells are ringing as Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha embark on their journey together. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have officially commenced with an intimate Ardas ceremony in Delhi.

Parineeti and Raghav donned enchanting blush pink attire for the commencement of their pre-wedding festivities. The bride-to-be looked resplendent in a blush pink suit, complete with chandelier earrings and a sequined chunni. Her half-tied hair and scarf added a touch of grace to her ensemble, while Raghav complemented her perfectly in his own pink-beige outfit. Check their photos below!

On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The star-studded ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24. Sources reveal that Raghav will arrive at the wedding venue in style, taking his baraat from Hotel Lake Palace to Hotel Leela Palace via boat. The couple is set to exchange their pheras around 3 PM on a momentous day, sealing their commitment to each other in a beautiful ceremony. Speaking of the pre-wedding ceremonies, their sangeet will have 90’s music and the guests will be staying at Hotel Leela Palace. Accommodations for around 200 guests have been made.