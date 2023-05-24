ADVERTISEMENT
Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love

The talented Sonalee Kulkarni, in her latest Instagram post, revealed her favourite place in the world and enjoying her birthday week; check out the pictures in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 May,2023 21:05:24
Sensational Sonalee Kulkarni is a heartthrob in the Marathi cinema. The actress regularly treats her fans with something new. And yet again, in the latest Instagram post, the diva revealed about her favourite city and enjoying her time there. Read more to find out.

In the shared pictures, the actress looked captivating in her casual yet attractive look. Sonalee donned a beautiful peach strapless top with sky-blue pants and a jacket. Her simple yet attractive style was completed with white sneakers, an open hairstyle, and makeup that rounded her glam.

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809778

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809779

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809780

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809781

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809782

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809783

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809784

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809785

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809786

She captioned her post, “If earth were a single state, Istanbul would be its capital.” At the same time, actress Amruta Deshmukh commented, “I like this outfit so much! look so cool!” On the other hand, a fan wrote, “Cute and Gorgeous.” At the same time, many other users expressed their love through emoticons.

Sonalee Kulkarni is very famous in the Marathi film industry. She has worked in films like Hirkani, Mitwaa, Natarang, Tamasha Live, and many others grabbed attention with her appearance.

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809792

Sonalee Kulkarni Looks Free Spirited In Co-ord Set, Amruta Deshmukh In Love 809793

