Aamir Khan to appear on Rhea Chakraborty’s Podcast Chapter 2; the actor has already recorded for the episode

Rhea Chakraborty’s new episode from her podcast ‘Chapter 2’ has witnessed a smashing success post it aired with Sushmita Sen being the first guest on the show.

There’s a buzz that Aamir Khan will be the guest for episode two of Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast. It will be an interesting conversation to listen to. Speculations started when fans spotted Rhea and Aamir Khan together, and now it has been revealed that Aamir Khan has already recorded for the podcast, which will be released soon.

Rhea Chakraborty started her podcast journey on the occasion of her birthday. Chapter 2 signifies new beginnings, staring afresh and moving on in life. The podcast aims at bringing insightful content on a platter for her fans. Her podcast garnered her immense praise for unfiltered conversation that is candid and absolutely relatable. The first episode with Sushmita Sen went viral and netizens grasped quite a few inspirational thoughts from the same.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming social comedy Sitaare Zameen Par while Rhea is gearing up for her podcast show which is largely being loved.