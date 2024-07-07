Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira emerges as the most anticipated film on IMDB

Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming film Sarfira has left the audience mighty impressed with its content. From the hard-hitting trailer to the soul-touching tracks, the film is riding high on its content. Earlier this week Sarfira’s trailer became the most watched movie trailer in 24 hours of its release on YouTube. The film continues to take the lead, and has now emerged as the most anticipated film on IMDB.

As per IMDB’s rating, Sarfira is the most looked-forward-to film of July 2024. It has taken the lead from Indian 2 and Bad Newz. Sarfira’s story is based on the real-life personality of GR Gopinath who made flying affordable for the common man. Directed by Sudha Kongara and is the official adaptation of the 5 National Awards-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The film is slated to release on 12th July.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Mark your calendars for July 12th as ‘Sarfira’ takes you on an exhilarating journey of ambition, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.

The film is also all set to clash with Kamal Haasan starrer, Hindustani 2 (Indian 2) this Friday. Apart from this, Akshay already has another film lined up for release next month in the form of Khel Khel Mein.