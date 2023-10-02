Movies | Releases

Akshay Kumar's #Keemti gift to Parineeti Chopra, as the actor gives us a glimpse of his next romantic song from the highly anticipated Mission Raniganj

Pooja Entertainment's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of this year's most highly anticipated films. Following the success of the chartbuster track Jalsa 2.0, the makers captivated audiences with visually stunning trailer showcasing Akshay Kumar in the role of an unsung hero, promising a delightful movie experience for audiences.

Author: IWMBuzz
02 Oct,2023 17:26:24
Akshay Kumar's #Keemti gift to Parineeti Chopra, as the actor gives us a glimpse of his next romantic song from the highly anticipated Mission Raniganj 857497

Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of this year’s most highly anticipated films. Following the success of the chartbuster track Jalsa 2.0, the makers captivated audiences with visually stunning trailer showcasing Akshay Kumar in the role of an unsung hero, promising a delightful movie experience for audiences. Excitement continues to build as the highly anticipated romantic track Keemti from the film is set to be unveiled. Sung by Vishal Mishra and with music by Jjust Music, this beautiful track features the soulful chemistry between Parineeti and Akshay intriguing audience with melodious masterpiece.

While the film is four days away from its grand release, the makers, Pooja Entertainment, have launched a beautiful glimpse for the highly anticipated film. The endearing picture from the song featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra who are playing the Mr & Mrs Gill shows the flavor of a romantic angle in the film, and the beautiful chemistry between them is sure to win hearts. With the song set to release tomorrow, fans and audiences are in for a huge treat.

Taking to the social media accounts, Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse from the song and captioned,
“There’s nothing more #Keemti than love ❤️
@parineetichopra, here’s a gift for your special day, coming tomorrow!

Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on October 6th.”

Akshay Kumar's #Keemti gift to Parineeti Chopra, as the actor gives us a glimpse of his next romantic song from the highly anticipated Mission Raniganj 857498

Talking about the film, it is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will hit theaters on October 6th, 2023, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

The makers of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, unveiled a powerful patriotic poster featuring an ensemble cast 857420
The makers of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, unveiled a powerful patriotic poster featuring an ensemble cast
Akshay Kumar returns to the Sikh character for a Bharat rescue drama, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' 857413
Akshay Kumar returns to the Sikh character for a Bharat rescue drama, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’
After the super success of OMG2, Akshay Kumar to end this year with Mission Raniganj 857034
After the super success of OMG2, Akshay Kumar to end this year with Mission Raniganj
IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj 856976
IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj
Pooja Entertainment recreats replica of the real coal mine for their next production ‘Mission Raniganj’ 856666
Pooja Entertainment recreats replica of the real coal mine for their next production ‘Mission Raniganj’
Oomph up party nights with these sultry blouse back designs: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor’s picks 856400
Oomph up party nights with these sultry blouse back designs: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor’s picks

Latest Stories

Adrenaline-Packed 'Tejas' Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails 857486
Adrenaline-Packed ‘Tejas’ Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails
The Vaccine War by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Garners Praise from Subhas Ghai; says “What a brilliant film “ 857483
The Vaccine War by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Garners Praise from Subhas Ghai; says “What a brilliant film “
NEW ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! Shah Rukh Khan innaugrates the 600 cr Club! Becomes the only actor to achieve the feat with Jawan in JUST 25 days! Making it the only hindi film ever to do so. 857480
NEW ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! Shah Rukh Khan innaugrates the 600 cr Club! Becomes the only actor to achieve the feat with Jawan in JUST 25 days! Making it the only hindi film ever to do so.
Sass on edge! Rakul Preet Singh personifies boss glam in asymmetric crushed gown dress [Photos] 856244
Sass on edge! Rakul Preet Singh personifies boss glam in asymmetric crushed gown dress [Photos]
Bollywood's Organza Saree Sirens: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma [Photos] 856473
Bollywood’s Organza Saree Sirens: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma [Photos]
'Global Applause for 'The Vaccine War': US Congressman Dr. Richard McCormick Praises Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Film 857450
‘Global Applause for ‘The Vaccine War’: US Congressman Dr. Richard McCormick Praises Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s Film
Read Latest News