Akshay Kumar's #Keemti gift to Parineeti Chopra, as the actor gives us a glimpse of his next romantic song from the highly anticipated Mission Raniganj

Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of this year’s most highly anticipated films. Following the success of the chartbuster track Jalsa 2.0, the makers captivated audiences with visually stunning trailer showcasing Akshay Kumar in the role of an unsung hero, promising a delightful movie experience for audiences. Excitement continues to build as the highly anticipated romantic track Keemti from the film is set to be unveiled. Sung by Vishal Mishra and with music by Jjust Music, this beautiful track features the soulful chemistry between Parineeti and Akshay intriguing audience with melodious masterpiece.

While the film is four days away from its grand release, the makers, Pooja Entertainment, have launched a beautiful glimpse for the highly anticipated film. The endearing picture from the song featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra who are playing the Mr & Mrs Gill shows the flavor of a romantic angle in the film, and the beautiful chemistry between them is sure to win hearts. With the song set to release tomorrow, fans and audiences are in for a huge treat.

Taking to the social media accounts, Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse from the song and captioned,

“There’s nothing more #Keemti than love ❤️

@parineetichopra, here’s a gift for your special day, coming tomorrow!

Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on October 6th.”

Talking about the film, it is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will hit theaters on October 6th, 2023, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.