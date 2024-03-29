Movies | Releases

Alaya F admitted that working with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on a project made her realize that she isn't as healthy as she thought she was.

At a recent Yuva conclave, Alaya F, known for her eloquence and insightful perspectives, impressed the audience with her candid reflections on her upcoming action film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Alaya also shared her experience of working alongside two of Bollywood’s biggest action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, which left her in awe. With the film’s release approaching, the anticipation among the fans is increasing day by day.

With her trademark wit, Alaya humorously recounted how her perception of her own health and fitness was drastically altered upon collaborating with Akshay sir and Tiger. She confessed, “I really thought I was the healthy, fit person, and then I met Akshay sir and Tiger, and they made me realize I am not nearly as healthy as I think I am.”

“Akshay sir and Tiger really set a different benchmark to what it is to be action stars and fit. Fitness for me like a hobby, not a lifestyle like them,” Alaya commended Akshay and Tiger for raising the bar as action stars, not just on-screen, but also for their dedication to maintaining impressive physical fitness.

In the movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Alaya plays a tech-savvy character, adding depth to the adrenaline-pumping action spectacle. Besides the film, Alaya’s career in the industry is expanding with her participation in other projects such as ‘Sri’, the much-awaited biopic of Srikanth Bolla. In the film, she shares the screen with esteemed actors Rajkummar Rao and Jyothika.