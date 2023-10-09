Despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match, Akshay Kumar's ‘Mission Raniganj’ witnessed good growth

The movie ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ has been making a strong impact on the audience, with good reviews and exponential growth. Despite the IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match, the movie is still drawing in a good number of people to the theaters. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, has become a potent player and is rising above all odds. It has cemented its place in the hearts of the audience thanks to its strong word of mouth.

Many people in India have been tuning in to watch the IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on TV, but this hasn’t affected the success of Mission Raniganj, starring Akshay Kumar. The film has been receiving positive reviews since its release and saw an increase in interest over the weekend, which is expected to continue today.

Mission Raniganj has arrived with a powerful story that is immensely important to the nation’s pride and must be shared with the world. Pooja Entertainment has taken a bold step in the content arena with this film’s storyline. The fact that the movie portrays one of the key events in a beautiful and thrilling way is being appreciated, and it is a significant reason for attracting audiences to theaters. The film has been receiving positive reviews and has been appreciated by audiences of all age groups.

Tinu Suresh Desai directed the movie, which promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The movie features music by Jjust Music and showcases the relentless dedication of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. Screening in cinemas now, this movie offers audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.