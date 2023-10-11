Movies | Releases

Did you know Jackie Shroff joined the Ganapath Ka Gang to launch the Ganapath A Hero Is Born trailer before its official release?

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Oct,2023 16:02:42
The announcement of Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath A Hero Is Born’ has created quite a buzz. The makers released a power-packed trailer that opened up a whole new world of Ganapath and elevated the excitement of the audience. The trailer is special as it was launched by the fans even before its official release, making it unique. The trailer’s popularity is not limited to the fans as it has also won over the heart of Jackie Shroff, who has also released the trailer.

Jackie Shroff was a part of Ganapath Ka Gang and a big fan of Ganapath A Hero Is Born. Taking to his social media, Jackie Shroff also launched the trailer of the film before its official launch along with the fans. While sharing the poster, he jotted down the caption –

“Gear up Gang!
Kyunki aa gaya hai Ganapath Ka Trailer, hamari taraf se sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye…
Toh tayyar ho jao to show the power of Ganapath ka Gang and create history by launching the trailer
@tigerjackieshroff @kritisanon
Go on and be the one to launch the #Ganapath Trailer. Share kariye yeh trailer on your story & tag Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Entertainment, #FansLaunchGanapath Trailer & stand a chance to win exciting prizes every 15 mins.”

Presenting ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ – a film by Pooja Entertainment, in association with Good Co. The movie has been directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set to be released worldwide on October 20, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

