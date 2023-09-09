Director Kiran Rao attended the screening of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Movies | Releases

Jio Studios presents "Laapataa Ladies," a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

09 Sep,2023
Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ film ‘Laapataa Ladies’, directed by Kiran Rao, has gained momentum in the last couple of days and has already won the hearts of the audience. The makers recently announced the release date and treated the audience to an amazing teaser, which has only increased the excitement for the movie. The film has also received international recognition, being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which was attended by the entire team.

The 48th Annual Toronto International Film Festival was held this year to showcase some amazing cinematic masterpieces. One of the many films that stood out was ‘Laapataa Ladies’, directed by Kiran Rao. The film was screened on September 8th at the prestigious global film festival, and the night became even more special with the attendance of the director and the team of this comedy drama. The film has already made a mark on the global front even before its official release.

The film marks the return of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, with Kiran directing again after her debut Dhobi Ghat.

Jio Studios presents “Laapataa Ladies,” a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, and the script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.

