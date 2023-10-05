Movies | Releases

Dr. Shiva Rajkumar's trailer of Ghost receives huge applause from industry stalwarts and netizens

Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Anupam Kher starrer Ghost Trailer released to a great response from the audience. While the Kannada film's trailer has been lauded so much, its Hindi version presented by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Movies also received lots of praise

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Oct,2023 17:02:01
Dr. Shiva Rajkumar and Anupam Kher starrer Ghost Trailer released to a great response from the audience. While the Kannada film’s trailer has been lauded so much, its Hindi version presented by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Movies also received lots of praise. Overall, the Ghost Trailer took the internet by storm. Not only did Dhanush and SS Rajamouli praise the film, but also Shivanna fans went gung ho.

Netizens have loved the VFX and many other aspects of the film. Some even stated what it felt like having goosebumps after watching the trailer. Other than this, they even shared how they loved Dr. Shiva Rajkumar in every frame. Considering this is his first film of 2023, fans are calling it quite the banger.

The action-packed heist thriller tells the story of a man’s quest for justice. Lapped with strong dialogues and great action, Ghost is here to shake up the system. The film is directed by Srini. It is the second installment of the Birbal Trilogy. Ghost is all set to release in cinemas on 19th October in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Shivarajkumar’s fierce appearance in the trailer has left the audience thrilled, and fans are calling it “fire.” The trailer begins with a message urging viewers to wear headphones for the best experience. Shivarajkumar’s powerful line, “War, the downfall of the human world, is more terrifying than the empires we’ve built. Empires may fade from history, but I’ve never forgotten those who brought destruction upon them,” sets the tone right from the start.

The trailer features an intense entry scene by Shivarajkumar, with all the inmates in jail bowing their heads before him. He sports a rugged look, smoking a cigarette amidst raging flames. Following this, a plot is hatched for a hijacking.
The trailer for Ghost has received numerous reactions. One comment reads, “Everyone loves Shivarajkumar, and this trailer shows why.” Another says, “Hollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood – wherever you go, today, Sandalwood rules, and this trailer is on fire.” Comments flooded the trailer with everyone hailing it as a superhit.

