Excel Entertainment is here with the teaser of the first song 'Ve Fukrey' from Fukrey 3! Song out soon!

Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 is been the talk of the town since its announcement. The comedy entertainer has piqued the audience's interest as the makers earlier launched the release date of the film bringing back the most loved characters of the film such as Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali, and Pandit Ji. The film is gaining immense buzz among the cine-goers and with the recently released trailer, the anticipation around the movie is at its peak.

10 Sep,2023 13:43:19
Excel Entertainment is here with the teaser of the first song 'Ve Fukrey' from Fukrey 3! Song out soon!

Following the massive success of the trailer, the makers are all set to kickstart the musical journey of the film with the launch of the first song Ve Fukrey, from the comedy entertainer. The teaser of the song has been released and it is said to be a quirky foot-tapping song.

The songs have always played a major role in the Fukrey franchise and the soundtrack of the previous two parts are hugely popular among everyone. With the first song Ve Fukrey now on its way, the makers are surely going to treat everyone with a chartbuster song and the teaser of the song clearly indicates it.

Ve Fukrey song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is sung by, Dev Negi & Asees Kaur and the lyrics are given by Shabbir Ahmed. The song is choreographed by Bosco Martis.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

