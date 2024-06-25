From Anupam Kher to Nawazuddin Siddiqui! Netizens drop suggestions to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for Mahatma Gandhi and Jinnah’s roles for ‘The Delhi Files’!

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is arriving with his next project, ‘The Delhi Files’ and the buzz around the film has been steady ever since its announcement, promising a groundbreaking story on a massive scale. As Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have taken a pioneering move by opening casting for the significant role of Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in ‘The Delhi Files’ on a Pan India level, it has taken the social media by storm as netizens are suggesting the names of the actors who can play these roles at its best.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri are seeking an actor to portray Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in ‘The Delhi Files’. This is indeed the first time that casting for a film has been opened on such a large scale, allowing ordinary people to participate and become a part of the film. As this casting opportunity opened it has left the netizens to drop their suggestions for actors who can play these roles, ranging from Randeep Hooda to Anupam Kher to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, etc. Here is what the netizens are suggesting –

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri traveled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi, covering vast distances to gather accurate and comprehensive information for his film. He immersed himself in a wealth of literature, reading over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film. He and his team also traveled across 20 states for research, studying over 7000 research pages and more than 1000 archives.

Talking about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, after receiving nationwide acclaim and love, Vivek is set to take the audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his forthcoming ‘The Delhi Files’. After The Kashmir Files, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal has yet again joined hands with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri with his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts on ‘The Delhi Files’.