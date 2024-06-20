From Dreamer to Doer: GR Gopinath’s Rousing Support Elevates Sarfira’s Journey to Success

As the much-anticipated Bollywood film “Sarfira” prepares to hit the screens, a remarkable narrative of passion, perseverance, and unwavering support unfolds. The recent exchange on Twitter between Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and aviation entrepreneur GR Gopinath has sparked a wave of excitement and anticipation for the movie.

In a poetic tweet, Akshay Kumar beautifully encapsulated the essence of dreams by stating, “Sapne woh nahi jo aap sote huye dekhte hain, sapne woh hote hain jo aapko sone hi nahi dete. Ek aise hi sapne ki kahani hai Sarfira.” This message resonated deeply with viewers, igniting their curiosity and setting the stage for the grand unveiling of the film.

GR Gopinath, known for his groundbreaking initiatives in the aviation industry, drew a compelling parallel between the fervor surrounding the “Sarfira” trailer launch and the historic launch of Air Deccan with its revolutionary 1 rupee tickets. Reflecting on the chaos that ensued when the Air Deccan website collapsed due to overwhelming demand, Gopinath humorously admitted, “people thought I was crazy. I was!”

Gopinath’s heartfelt endorsement of “Sarfira” serves as a beacon of support for the film, reminiscent of his bold and visionary leadership during the Air Deccan era. His words not only underscore the spirit of innovation and daring ambition but also highlight the transformative power of dreams and determination.

Written by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Mark your calendars for July 12th as Sarfira takes you on an exhilarating journey of ambition, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.