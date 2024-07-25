From ‘Hangover’ to ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial ‘Kick’ with Salman Khan gave us a song for every mood!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial debut ‘Kick,’ starring Salman Khan, is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. An action comedy that arrived with abundant humor, and thrilling action stunts is also known for the chartbuster album for all our moods. Whether it’s love songs, a party anthem, or a celebration song, the film has songs that perfectly fit our playlists. So, let us revisit songs from Salman Khan’s ‘Kick’ and how they set our mood perfectly.

1. Hangover

A romantic track with beautiful chemistry between Salman Khan and Jacqueliene Fernandez, “Hangover” is a perfect song that celebrates love. Its lyrics perfectly express the feelings of a lover, making it a love anthem of that year.

2. Yaar Na Miley

“Yaar Na Miley” is a song that will surely set your mood on the dance floor. The way Nargis Fakhri and Salman Khan grooved to this electrifying dance number truly gave the nation plenty of hook steps to shake their legs to.

3. Tu Hi Tu

“Tu Hi Tu,” a beautifully woven romantic song, is a blend of slow melody and lovable lyrics. The song describes love in its pure form, expressing the presence of our partner in our life.

4. Hai Yehi Zindagi

An absolutely heartwarming song, “Hai Yehi Zindagi” is worthy of giving goosebumps with its emotional melody. It really touches hearts with the way Salman helps a little girl in her medical treatment and cries for her life.

5. Jumme Ki Raat

“Jumme Ki Raat” is a party banger that can easily drag anyone onto the dance floor. The infectious energy and crazy dance moves of Salman Khan and Jacqueliene Fernandez set a perfect tone for our party mood.

As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘Kick,’ the excitement is a notch higher to see Salman Khan collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala once again for his upcoming project, ‘Sikandar.’