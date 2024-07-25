From Zoobi Doobi to Dekho na, here’s Top 5 Monsoon Songs of Aamir Khan worth relishing our Rainy Days!

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, has been part of several iconic rain songs that have left an indelible mark on the audience. Here, we explore five of his most memorable monsoon songs that have become an integral part of our monsoon playlists.

Zoobi Doobi

“Zoobi Doobi” from the film 3 Idiots is a lively and playful song that captures the joyous spirit of love and romance during the monsoon. The song featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in a dream sequence, dancing in the rain and both of their infectious energy make this song a visual and auditory delight.

Jo Haal Dil Ka

“Jo haal Dil ka” from Sarfarosh still dominates the playlist even today. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the song featured Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre. The melancholic melody, coupled with the serene and rainy backdrop, enhances the emotional depth of the song.

Aankhon se tune ye kya keh diya

From Ghulam, “Aankhon se tune ye kya keh diya” is a romantic number that captures the magic of monsoon love. The song showcased the chemistry between Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji and the gentle drizzles with heartfelt lyrics makes it a favorite among those who enjoy a touch of romance on a rainy day.

Dekho na

The song featured Aamir Khan and Kajol from the movie Fanaa. A beautiful song that perfectly encapsulates the beauty and romance of the monsoon season.

Ghanan Ghanan

“Ghanan Ghanan” from Lagaan is a song of hope which celebrates the arrival of the monsoon after a long period of drought. The song features Aamir Khan and the ensemble cast of the film. The joyous dance with the traditional beats, and the anticipation of rain create an atmosphere of festivity and relief.

