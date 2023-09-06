Fukrey 3 kickstarts its promotional journey on horseback

Movies | Releases

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey franchise has become one of the biggest in Bollywood. Over the years, audiences have been treated to multiple installments of the popular series, including Fukrey in 2013, Fukrey Returns in 2017, and now Fukrey 3, which is set to release on September 28th, 2023. It’s impressive that what started as a small film has grown into such a huge pop-culture phenomenon.

The movie’s unique concept has garnered a lot of attention, but the innovative marketing strategy has also played a significant role in creating a huge buzz around it. As Fukrey 3 is getting ready for its release, there are high expectations from both the movie and its marketing.

The glimpses of a promotional journey can already be seen for the upcoming movie, Fukra Boys. The cast recreated an iconic sequence from the first movie while riding on horseback. Interestingly, Fukrey 1 was also launched in a similar manner, with the entire cast mounted on horseback and Farhan, Ritesh, and Mirghdeep, the creators of the movie, riding bicycles to make Fukra cool. The ARSD college hosted the event in a similar fashion.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has delivered numerous blockbuster films to the audience, including ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many others. Currently, the production house is preparing for the highly anticipated release of Jee Le Zaraa.

