Fukrey 3 magic is on the rise! Delhi, London, and New York witnessed a huge flash mob by fans

The anticipation around Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 is on another level. Earlier, the makers released a trailer, which was met with an extremely positive reception. Following the trailer, the makers launched a peppy track from the comedy entertainer. With a few days left for the release of the film, everyone is thrilled to watch the most loved characters of the film, such as Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali, and Pandit Ji. While the anticipation for the film is gaining momentum with each passing day, the film’s craze has transported to a global level, with fans from not only India but also from across the globe showing their excitement by grooving to the chart-buster track from the comedy entertainer on the streets of Delhi, London, and New York.

The Fukrey franchise has always been one of the most loved franchises that has always been looked after by audiences as an ultimate entertainer. It seems like as the film is constantly stepping towards its release date, the excitement among the fans is also touching new heights as fans from Delhi, London, and New York have come to the streets for a huge flashmob and grooved to the track Ve Fukrey from Fukrey 3. The sky-high craze among the cine-goers is evidence of the film’s massive craze and the third installment, Fukrey 3. With the film releasing on September 28, 2023, it is sure to redefine the statement of unlimited entertainment on the big screen.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.